Women’s Fund grant deadline near

CEDAR FALLS — The deadline to submit applications to the 2022 Women’s Fund grant cycle is 5 p.m. July 31. Support for applicants will be available until 5 p.m. July 29.

The fund is advised by the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s Women for Good, which works to educate, engage, and inspire giving to improve the lives of women and girls in Black Hawk County. The grants are available for projects that address issues leading to long-term change for Black Hawk County women and girls in the areas of education and literacy, poverty and homelessness, violence and safety, and health and healthcare.

Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Black Hawk County in order to be considered for funding. Tax-exempt organizations classified as other than 501©(3) are also eligible, if and only if, the project is deemed charitable. Contact Dotti Thompson, program manager at CFNEIA, at (319) 243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org to discuss the project’s eligibility prior to submitting a proposal or if you are a first-time grant applicant.

Visit cfneia.org/womensfundgrant for the online grant application and grant guidelines as well as to learn about past awards. Grant recipients will be announced in September. For more information about Women for Good, visit cfneia.org/womenforgood.