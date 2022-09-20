Women’s Fund distributes $35,000 in grants to three organizations

CEDAR FALLS — The Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s Women’s Fund has awarded $35,000 in 2022 grant funding to three projects of organizations serving women and girls in Black Hawk County.

Here are the organizations receiving grants, the project they will fund and amounts, listed by area of focus:

Poverty, homelessness

House of Hope, Stability for Working Moms, $10,250.

Try Pie, Summer Food Truck Project Repairs, $5,500.

Violence and safety

The Center of Attention, Women’s Transitional House, $19,250.

“In the fund’s 17-year granting history, this is the largest total amount we have been able to award from this fund in a single year, which is exciting,” Laurie Everhardt, director of development at the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, said in a news release. “There are many nonprofit organizations that are working locally to improve the lives of women and girls and we thank them all.”

Women’s Fund grants are available for projects that address issues that lead to long-term change for Black Hawk County women and girls in the areas of education and literacy, poverty and homelessness, violence and safety, and health and healthcare. Since 2005, the Women’s Fund has awarded over $214,000 in grants benefitting women and girls in Black Hawk County.

Decisions on grant awards were determined by the 2022 Women’s Fund grant review committee, which consists of volunteers from Black Hawk County. Committee members include Marianne Abel-Lipschutz, Kaye Englin, Catherine Hines, Ashlyn Jungwirth, Brenda Loop, Jodie Muller, Susan Sims and Michelle Wattier.

The Women’s Fund is advised by Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s Women for Good which works to educate, engage and inspire giving to improve the lives of women and girls in Black Hawk County. Women for Good’s annual membership dues are $150 and support the Women’s Fund; $100 is tax-deductible and is also eligible for a 25% state tax credit.

Women for Good membership offers women an opportunity to engage with other individuals at quarterly events, the Women’s Fund grant selection process, and occasional volunteer opportunities or site visits at local nonprofit agencies.

More information about Women for Good can be found online at cfneia.org/womenforgood. Questions may be directed to Everhardt at (319) 243-1352 or leverhardt@cfneia.org.