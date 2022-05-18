 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Women’s Fund 2022 grant application now available

grant application clip art
Shutterstock

The 2022 Women's Fund grant application is now available for projects that address issues that lead to long-term change for Black Hawk County women and girls in the areas of education and literacy, poverty and homelessness, violence and safety, and health and healthcare.

The Women’s Fund is advised by the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa’s Women for Good, a women’s group which works to educate, engage and inspire giving to improve the lives of women and girls in Black Hawk County.

Visit www.cfneia.org/womensfundgrant for the online grant application and grant guidelines. The deadline to submit applications is 5 p.m. July 31, 2022. Grant recipients will be announced in September.

For more information about Women for Good, visit www.cfneia.org/womenforgood.

