WATERLOO — The 2019 Women of Persimmon recipients have been named.
The YWCA along with 298 attendees, celebrated women and organizations that empower women during its 13th annual Cedar Valley Women of Persimmon luncheon April 11.
The awards recognize women, businesses and organizations who exemplify the YWCA mission and vision through their commitment to the community and service-before-self approach.
The 2019 Women of Persimmon recipients are:
- Women of Persimmon Professional Woman: LaTanya Graves.
- Women of Persimmon Volunteer: Maureen White.
- Women of Persimmon Young Woman of Tomorrow: Nilvia Brownson.
- Women of Persimmon Youth Advocate: Amanda Goodman.
- Women of Persimmon Organization that Empowers Women: UNI Women in Business.
- The Jean Parker YWCA Woman of Persimmon: Mary Adams.
