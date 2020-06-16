Women of Persimmon event canceled this year
WATERLOO — The YWCA of Black Hawk Hawk has decided to cancel this year’s Women of Persimmon luncheon. The nominations were reviewed by the selection committee and recipients chosen before the restrictions of COVID-19. The community is asked to watch the YWCA’s Facebook page and website for information regarding the celebration of this year’s nominees and award recipients.

Women of Persimmon is not only a celebration of extraordinary women, it is also a fundraiser for the YWCA each year.

YW officials are asking to continue donating to the agency which will help local programming.

