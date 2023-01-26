Women of Persimmon award nominations sought by YWCA

The YWCA seeks nominations for their 17th annual Women of Persimmon awards. Women of Persimmon awards recognize women and organizations who work to create opportunities for women and girls and improve the lives of all who live in the Cedar Valley community. These women and organizations exemplify the mission of the YWCA -- to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Nominations may be submitted in the following categories: Professional/Business Woman; Volunteer; Young Woman of Tomorrow (for women ages 18 - 25); Youth Advocate; and Business/Organization that Empowers Women. Descriptions of each category are included in the nomination packet. Nominations forms must be received by March 3. If you have any questions or for a nomination packet, please call or email Cindy Mohr at (319) 234-7589 ext. 227 or lmohr@ywcabhc.org.