Women of Afghanistan share stories on UNI panel

CEDAR FALLS — The lives and tribulations of women and girls living in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan were put in the spotlight during the “Our Stories: Women of Afghanistan” panel discussion at the University of Northern Iowa.

Five women sat down Thursday to give testimonies on their early lives under Taliban rule before the American invasion of the country in 2001, and how that nation went from giving women the vote a year before the United States passed the 19th Amendment, to girls being banned from receiving an education. This was the life that Hakima Afzaly, Roquiya Sayeq, Hasina Jalal, Zamira Saidi and Zuhal Salim found themselves living.

“What is the difference between us and the guys in the neighborhood, or my cousins – the boys,” Jalal said while looking back on her childhood. “Why do they get to have all these rights and we do not? That was the first question I had as a child.”

Jalal was set to return to Afghanistan to see her family after being delayed by the pandemic, only to be forced to cancel as the United States pulled out and the Taliban started taking back territory. Her parents were both temporarily jailed for dissenting against the regime, but were released through United Nations intervention.

“I’m sure that you have seen that in so many pictures coming out of Afghanistan; so basically long, burqa hijab with a few small holes in it,” Salim said, linking women’s dress code to the lives they live. “That’s how they want women to see their world – just a few inches.”

Each endured difficulty in gaining access to an education while Afzaly, who belongs to the predominantly Shiite Hazara people, was forced to flee with her family to Pakistan to escape ethnic cleansing. During the panel presentation, she spoke about the ongoing plight of her people, who are once again being targeted under the resurgent Taliban rule.

“Currently, a genocide is happening towards the Hazara community,” Afzaly said. “We are being targeted in schools, in maternity hospitals, in mosques, in wedding halls, and in educational centers, just to name a few.”

This hit home for Afzaly last month when a bomb went off at an education center in Kabul killing 50 people, most of them girls and young women from the Hazara community preparing for entrance into college. While no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, she stated that Taliban or ISIS were the most likely culprits.

“Their families are still mourning the loss of their children,” Afzaly said. “To honor these innocent lives and their families, today I’m sharing my story by focusing on just one part of my identity – which I share with all of them – and that is being a Hazara.”

Salim also pressed the audience to not consider the plight of Afghan women just an issue in another country, but to act in solidarity, as it’s a human issue that could affect women even in the West.

“If we are tolerating violence and injustice against women of Aghanistan, we are tolerating injustice against all women in the world,” she said.