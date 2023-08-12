WATERLOO – Women for Good, a program of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, is hosting a free community event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
The event will feature speaker Abena Sankofa Imhotep. She is the executive director of Sankofa Literary and Empowerment Group, which creates spaces for lifelong learning and encourages dialogue on racial equity around the country. She is on several boards such as the American Red Cross Central Iowa Chapter, the African American Museum of Iowa and the Amplifying Black Voices in Iowa advisory board.
Her keynote is titled "Reframing Philanthropy: Community, Legacy and the Sum of our Choices."
Attendees can also enjoy refreshments, conversation and have an opportunity to learn about nonprofits that serve women and girls in Black Hawk County.
Individuals can learn more and RSVP to attend the event at cfneia.org/w4g-reframingevent.
