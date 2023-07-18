Seventh in a series on The Courier’s Eight Over 80 winners.

DYSART — When Catharine Wieck arrived to teach in Dysart in autumn 1949, she fell in love with the town and, not long after, she fell in love with a man named Paul.

“The trees were wearing their finest for fall and it was a beautiful, beautiful town, and I met a young fellow from here,” Wieck said. “Then in 1951, we were married and I’ve been here, of course, ever since, living in town.”

She is being recognized for her devotion to the community as one of The Courier’s Eight Over 80 winners.

Growing up on a farm in Webster County, both of Wieck’s parents were active in their community. Both taught Sunday school and threw themselves into doing whatever was needed by their neighbors.

“When there was a celebration on, my dad was there helping, when there was … somebody in the community that had a need, my mom was there helping,” she said. “And so I had a good example set for me.”

Wieck’s first venture into volunteer work was as the local 4-H leader. However, her work teaching in Dysart and La Porte City and raising three children sidetracked her from community work.

That kicked off in earnest with the Tree Board, when it was founded in 1988. Members of the board had their work cut out for them, having to replace many of the trees lost in the 2011 derecho and helping in the creation of an arboretum. Over the last 35 years, the board has planted hundreds of trees throughout Dysart, most of them memorial trees.

“They’re a living memorial to somebody who has been important in this community,” she said.

Then in 1997, Wieck founded another major project when the Reformed Church of Christ, down to only eight congregants, went out of operation and was given over to the community. As a member of the Dysart Development Corp. at the time, she decided to put the building to use as a historical museum.

Inside, visitors will find relics from the town’s founding, including its role in taking in children to the orphan train and its contributions to America’s armed conflicts.

Since then, they’ve added an agriculture museum and a machine shed with old vehicle exhibits. They also brought in a former schoolhouse from near Traer, refurbishing it to be as close as possible to what children from Tama County would have experienced in the 1930’s and 40’s.

The challenge now is getting the people coming after her to get involved.

At 92, Wieck intends to step down from the Tree Board when a suitable replacement is found. The involvement of the younger generation in continuing her work and helping to upkeep the community is a top concern, although she is seeing renewed interest.

Parents are starting to pitch in to ensure good summer programs for their children, for example. While this has been centered primarily around athletics, Wieck sees it as a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s changing some. We have a group called Club Dysart that is very active and they are younger people,” she said. “We do have more younger people on our Tree Board, which is wonderful. It’s a lot of work and we need younger ones.”

Even without the Tree Board, Wieck remains a fixture at the Dysart Museum, pulling weeds and showing guests around. The people that take over will be the beneficiaries of her life’s philosophy in motion.

“I guess if you want to know my philosophy about doing all this, I feel that the reason we’re put in this earth is to leave the world a little better place than we found it,” Wieck said.

“I think the work we do is rent for our space. That’s the way I like to think of it.”

