WATERLOO — Even before Holli Powell’s twice-monthly dance class was scheduled to start last week, her students were gathering in the North Star Community Services cafeteria.
“Come on,” one participant said. “Come on!”
Powell, of Readlyn, has been leading the class of North Star consumers for about a year. There are 10 students in the class ranging in age and physical and cognitive ability.
Gary Wilham, who — like the other dance class participants — is enrolled in the facility’s Adult Day Habilitation program, was eager to get started. When asked what his favorite part of the class is, he threw up his arms and answered, “All of it! All of it is my favorite.”
On Friday, six students were able to attend Powell’s class. The others were on outings outside of the building.
Those in attendance were excited about an upcoming Halloween dance, which took place Wednesday.
“I gotta get ready,” Wilham said.
Students lined up at one end of the cafeteria and Powell led them in a warm up.
“Should we play our usual?” she asked. “Do we ever get tired of that song?”
“No!” they answered in unison.
Students stepped side to side and clapped along to the music.
Next, Powell asked them to grab chairs and, once they were seated, handed out wooden boards and tap shoes.
She goes over the parts of the shoes and tap dancing steps and, wearing the shoes on their hands, the students tap them on the boards.
They practice toe taps, heel digs and shuffles, as the sound of their coordinated steps fills the cafeteria. When they finish, they give themselves a round of applause.
Powell then goes down the line, asking each student to pick a step and perform it on their own as the group keeps the count. Some do toe taps, some do heel digs — or a combination of the two. When it is Wilham’s turn, he wows the group with a series of shuffles.
Later in the class, Powell lays out a sort of obstacle course consisting of a purple runner, a series of Hula Hoops and a small plastic circle. Each student walks along the runner, steps through the hoops and over the circle.
James Harris doesn’t miss a beat and sails right through the course. Wilham holds his arms out as if walking a tight rope, slowly making his way through the course. Taryn Ackerman follows him, mimicking his actions.
Students also play catch with a small ball. Ackerman forms a basket with her arms for her classmate to throw the ball through. When it’s his turn, Wilham winds up like a professional baseball pitcher.
Throughout the class, the students encourage other, sharing high fives and pats on the back.
The free dance portion of the class may be the most fun. Powell puts on some music, forms a circle with the students and one by one they go to the middle and dance on their own. Harris moves his feet side to side to the music, Wilham breaks out a bit of air guitar, Ackerman dances and claps to the music, and Elizabeth “Lulu” Slaughter starts by swinging her arms and her hips soon follow. Jansen does a “raise the roof” motion as she finishes her dance and returns to the circle.
As the 45-minute class winds down, Powell brings out a colorful parachute. Each student grabs a portion of the edge as Powell throws a ball into the middle of it. The students coordinate moving the parachute up and down to keep the ball in the air.
With about five minutes left in class, other consumers are returning from their outings. Allen Baker can be seen running to hang up his coat and then heading toward the dance class group, waving a Michael Jackson CD he has been promising to bring. Not wanting to miss any more of the class than he already has, he hands Powell the CD and takes his position on the parachute.
Throughout the class, Keegan Fayram, North Star activities coordinator, watches from a lunch table.
“This group ... has gotten closer,” she said. “They’ve built closer friendships and have been so encouraging to each other. They’ve bonded.
“This is a big thing for them. It gets them up and moving. It’s a break from their everyday routine. They just love the music. And they love Holli.”
When she’s not working with North Star consumers, Powell is an elementary teaching associate in the Tripoli schools and also is in the 15th year of running her own dance studio in Waterloo, Holli’s Academy of Dance.
She said a few years ago she felt a “tugging at my heart” to work with individuals with special needs. She put out some fliers to spread the word and eventually got a call from North Star.
“This wasn’t something I’d done before, but I welcome any level student to my studio. I know sometimes parents of a child with disabilities don’t feel like their child can take a dance class. And that’s not true. You dance with your heart.”
Powell said her North Star class consists of a lot of creative movement.
“We do the basics. We work on rhythm and free dance. We do tap dancing with our hands, and some of them are getting very good at it. Dance is good for our bodies and our minds.
“It’s just a passion. When I leave here after 45 minutes, it is just so rewarding. Watching them grow. I feel like I can make a difference. You can’t not have fun doing this.”
