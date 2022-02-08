 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman struck by pickup while crossing street in Waterloo

  Updated
Collision
Shutterstock

WATERLOO --- A Waverly woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck while crossing a street in Waterloo.

Jin Mi Sierra Kim, 58, suffered incapacitating injuries in the accident, according to the accident report.

Kim was crossing the one-way on West Sixth Street when she was struck by a Ford F-150 driven by Thurman Garrett, 46, of Waterloo, that was making a left turn from Washington Street onto Sixth, according to the accident report.

The driver had a green light on Washington, and the sun was low and obscured the driver’s vision, the report states.

Kim was conscious when police and paramedics arrived. She was taken to MercyOne Medical Center, and her condition wasn’t available.

