WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman who was injured in a Thursday night crash that broke a utility pole and damaged a porch has been transferred to an Iowa City hospital.
According to police, 35-year-old Iesha Sisk was initially taken to UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital by medics with Waterloo Fire Rescue, and she was later moved to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
The accident remains under investigation.
Authorities were called to a rollover crash on Elm Street around 7:35 p.m. Thursday and found Sisk’s Pontiac Grand Am on top of the porch at 400 Elm with Sisk still inside. No one at the home was injured, police said.
Police determined the vehicle had struck a nearby utility pole before hitting the porch.
Authorities had received reports of the vehicle driving erratically shortly before the crash, according to officials.
