MOORLAND (AP) — Authorities in north-central Iowa say a woman's body has been pulled from inside a submerged car.
Webster County sheriff's deputies were sent to a pond east of Moorland after a caller reported that a car ran off Highway 20 and into the pond Friday morning.
The sheriff's office says deputies and a firefighter arrived within three minutes and found the car completely submerged. The arriving officers did not immediately find anyone in the car. The woman's body was found when the car was pulled from the water. An autopsy has been ordered.
The woman's name had not been released by midday Saturday.
