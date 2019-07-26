WATERLOO – A woman remains hospitalized following a Wednesday night motorcycle crash in Waterloo.
Details weren’t available, but the crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of Bertch Avenue and Minnesota Street. The motorcycle struck a parked trailer, according to authorities.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The woman, 33-year-old Ashlee M. Gander of Waterloo, was taken to MercyOne Hospital and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.