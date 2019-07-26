{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A woman remains hospitalized following a Wednesday night motorcycle crash in Waterloo.

Details weren’t available, but the crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of Bertch Avenue and Minnesota Street. The motorcycle struck a parked trailer, according to authorities.

The woman, 33-year-old Ashlee M. Gander of Waterloo, was taken to MercyOne Hospital and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.

