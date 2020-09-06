Woman injured after struck by car in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after she was struck by a car Saturday afternoon.

The identity of the woman hasn’t been released, but police said she had life-threatening injuries and was transferred to University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.

According to police, officers were sent to the 1100 block of Logan Avenue for a disturbance around 2:50 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the woman on the ground in an alley. Witnesses said she had been run over by a vehicle.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took her to a local hospital, and she was transferred to Iowa City.

Further details weren’t available, and police continue to investigate the crash.

