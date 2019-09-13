{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – One woman was injured when her van backed over her at Crossroads Mall on Friday.

The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. outside Dillard’s, and it remains under investigation.

A family member said she had pulled into a parking spot near Dillard’s department store and thought she put the vehicle in park but had placed it in reverse.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The vehicle ran over both of her legs when she exited, according to the family member, and she was briefly trapped under the van.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
4
5
2
1

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments