WATERLOO — Firefighters rescued a work crew after one person fell through a floor inside the former Courier building on Friday afternoon.
According to officials, contractors with a Cedar Rapids company were assessing the building at 501 Commercial St. shortly before 1 p.m. when part of a second-story floor gave way under the woman. Her leg became trapped.
Jeff Reinitz
Subflooring had rotted away because of moisture coming through a window, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
“It’s dilapidated. It’s a dangerous building if you don’t know your way around,” Petersen said.
Former Courier building at 501 Commercial St., Waterloo on Friday.
Firefighters used a ladder to access a second-floor window on the Commercial Street side and remove one of the workers.
Rescue workers also pulled the woman’s leg from the hole in the floor, Petersen said. She and others were led down a stairway to safety. She declined a ride to the hospital, he said.
The Courier operated out of the address for decades. The newspaper moved out in December 2011, and the building was sold to FDP OC LLC.
Owner Roy Carver Jr. is considering renovating the building into storefronts and apartments, according to city officials.
