CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — Authorities say a woman injured in a Cedar Rapids apartment fire has died.

A Cedar Rapids news release says 43-year-old Sharon Garnett died Saturday afternoon at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

Firefighters sent to battle the blaze Friday afternoon had found Garnett in her bedroom at Gateway Apartments, 3021 Sixth St. SW. Authorities say a medical condition made it difficult for Garnett to escape.

Investigators think the fire started atop the stove in the kitchen.

