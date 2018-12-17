CEDAR RAPIDS (AP) — Authorities say a woman injured in a Cedar Rapids apartment fire has died.
A Cedar Rapids news release says 43-year-old Sharon Garnett died Saturday afternoon at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
Firefighters sent to battle the blaze Friday afternoon had found Garnett in her bedroom at Gateway Apartments, 3021 Sixth St. SW. Authorities say a medical condition made it difficult for Garnett to escape.
Investigators think the fire started atop the stove in the kitchen.
