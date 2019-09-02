{{featured_button_text}}

INDIANOLA (AP) — One person is dead after fire broke out an apartment complex in Indianola.

KCCI-TV reports that the fire was reported at 6:37 a.m. Sunday at Foxwood Apartments. The apartment belonged to a 64-year-old woman. An autopsy will be conducted to determine if she was the person killed in the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.

The American Red Cross says more than two dozen people were displaced by the fire.

