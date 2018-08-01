Subscribe for 33¢ / day
One person was arrested following a roll-over crash near Janesville on July 30.

JANESVILLE – A Clarksville woman has been arrested in connection with a Monday crash that resulted in minor injuries in rural Janesville.

According to the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Heather Green, 28, was driving a maroon Chevrolet Lumina van west on 265th Street around 4:25 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled once in the north ditch. Green and passenger Ryan Pruisner, 31, of Shell Rock, refused treatment.

Green was arrested for operating while intoxicated and failure to maintain control.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Janesville Police Department, the Janesville Fire Department, the Waverly Ambulance Service, and Dale’s Towing Service.

