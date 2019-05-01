WATERLOO — When Cindi Knox of Waterloo was recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous brain tumor, her 1-year-old black Labrador retriever Cooper seldom left her side. A rambunctious pup who loved nothing more than running and fetching balls, Cooper would settle down at her side and gaze up at her with his solemn root-beer brown eyes. Often she patted his head or burrowed her fingers in his fur for comfort.
“I can look back at that time and see myself lying in my recliner, and Cooper would not leave my side. He knew instinctively that something was wrong, and he was very calm and always there. He was a big emotional help to me,” Knox said.
Six years later, she was comforting Cooper as he recovered from the removal of a cancerous tumor in his jaw.
Knox, 48, and Cooper, now 7 years old and a big Lab weighing nearly 100 pounds, share a bond strengthened by the scars of cancer.
Together they will serve as honorary survivors for the sixth annual Bark for Life of Black Hawk County on Saturday.
The American Cancer Society event takes place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Gateway Park, Cedar Falls.
ACS hosts the fundraising event to honor dogs like Cooper for their contributions as canine caregivers. Every family, co-worker, friend or community member who has been close to a cancer experience and has a dog in their life can participate in the walk.
Knox is active in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life and served as honorary cancer survivor in 2016. Her mother died at age 47 from breast cancer.
Knox was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013. Her only symptom was she kept smelling the acrid aroma of cigarette smoke. “I passed it off for a long time until it got so strong that I couldn’t,” she recalled. Olfactory hallucinations are not uncommon occurrences associated with brain tumors.
Knox underwent surgery to remove the tumor, followed by chemotherapy and radiation in Iowa City. She returned home “a shell of myself with some short-term memory loss, and I still have trouble remembering names.”
Last fall, Knox and her husband, Cory, discovered a growth inside Cooper’s mouth. They had it removed, but it returned and quickly grew much larger. The Lab underwent surgery at a specialty veterinary clinic where the cancerous growth was removed along with a portion of his jaw and five or six teeth. Now his tongue lolls out of his mouth just a little — not much different than any other happy Lab.
Initially, the couple worried Cooper wouldn’t be able to play ball again.
“He lives for playing ball, and we worried whether he’d be able to pick up and retrieve the ball. The first time he dropped it, but it wasn’t long before he was running with the ball. He was back to being Cooper. He’s active, but he’s a marshmallow,” Knox said.
Cooper also gained a boisterous new friend, Shadow, a young Lab mix.
As honorary survivors, Knox hopes their story will inspire others. “I tell people to always trust their instincts about their health, and just keep pushing and not give up.”
