WATERLOO — Wolfe Eye Clinic and The EyeCare Associates have joined as one entity to provide full-service eyecare for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.

Now collectively operating as Wolfe Eye Clinic, all patients can receive combined ophthalmology and optometry services from the business. Locations include 999 Home Plaza, Suites 100-101, Waterloo, and 516 S. Division St., Suite 120B, Cedar Falls.

“For more than 100 years, Wolfe Eye Clinic has served Iowans in the treatment of and research into healthy vision,” Tom Hurney, chief executive officer of Wolfe Eye Clinic said in a news release.

“By having The EyeCare Associates join us, we broaden to a full-service provider where patients can benefit from our combined strength. From glasses to innovative surgery, comprehensive eyecare is now offered. And the Waterloo-Cedar Falls community will continue to experience a positive economic impact from our local presence,” he said.

