Wolfe Clinic warns of customer data breach

WATERLOO – Wolfe Clinic P.C. announced Monday it will be notifying current and former patients that their personal information may have been accessed as part of a third party data security incident.

In 2021, Wolfe Clinic was using the electronic medical records platform “myCare Integrity,” which was provided by the practice performance company Eye Care Leaders. This incident has affected eye care practices across the country. There is no evidence of any attempted or actual misuse of any personal information. However, out of an abundance of caution, Wolfe Clinic is notifying any patient whose information may have been stored on the myCare Integrity system at the time of a data security incident, and providing resources to help protect potentially affected individuals. This data security incident occurred entirely within Eye Care Leaders’ network environment, and there were no other remedial actions available to Wolfe Clinic.

According to Eye Care Leaders, on or around Dec. 4, an unauthorized party accessed myCare Integrity data and deleted databases and system configuration files. Upon identifying the activity, Eye Care Leaders’ incident response team immediately stopped the unauthorized access and began investigating the incident. There was no evidence this incident involved unauthorized access to any of Wolfe Clinic’s patient records.

However, a lack of available forensic evidence prevented Eye Care Leaders from ruling out the possibility that some protected health information and personally identifiable information may have been exposed to the bad actor.

Wolfe Clinic has not received any reports of identity theft related to this incident. However, out of an abundance of caution, Wolfe Clinic is notifying all potentially affected individuals about the possible unauthorized access to their personal information. Wolfe Clinic is sending notification letters via U.S. Mail to potentially impacted individuals. These letters will include additional information about what occurred and what information may have been exposed. Additionally, all potentially impacted individuals will be offered free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.

Wolfe Clinic is providing a toll free number, 1-(855) 926-0784, available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, excluding all major U.S. holidays, if any current or former patients have questions.