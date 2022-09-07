Wolf Creek Players to host auditions Sunday for 'Monster In The Closet'

DYSART -- The Wolf Creek Players are holding auditions for “Monster In The Closet” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Dysart Public Library.

Performance will take place in early November. Rehearsals will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.

Playwright is Angela D. Stewart, and Deb Kloster will direct the show. The play centers around a young girl, her brother and their many friends. The Players are looking for 18 or more youths for the show.

Backstage crew members also are being sought.

Anyone who would like to participate but are unable to attend the audition can email wolfcreekplayers2009@gmail.com.