COURIER STAFF
DYSART — Wolf Creek Players will host a read-through audition for ”Unnecessary Farce" from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Dysart Library.
Anyone interested in auditioning but unable to attend can contact Director Deb Kloster by texting (319) 404-5412, or email
dbkloster@gmail.com.
"Unnecessary Farce," written by Paul Slade Smith, is a full-length play with a cast of four males and three females. The play contains adult language.
The award-winning comedy takes place in a cheap motel room where an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet his female accountant. Next door, two undercover cops are supposed to record the meeting on videotape.
Photos: 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo
Irish Fest 1
Festivalgoers weave through the vendors on Fourth Street during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 2
The Dublin City Ramblers perform during Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 3
Festivalgoers watch as the Dublin City Ramblers perform during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 4
Scythian performs the Kids Show during Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 5
Festivalgoers dance as Scythian performs the Kids Show during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 6
Katie Crowley of West Salem, Wisconsin, makes a throw in the sheaf toss in the Highland Games during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 7
Katie Crowley of West Salem, Wisconsin, waves to the crowd after clearing 28 feet and winning the sheaf toss in the Highland Games during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 8
Festivalgoers sample whiskey during Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 9
Blacksmith Uncle Stinky works on a piece for a festivalgoer during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 10
Children climb on the rock wall during Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 11
The Dublin City Ramblers perform during the 2023 Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Irish Fest 12
Festivalgoers weave through the vendors on Fourth Street during Iowa Irish Fest in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
