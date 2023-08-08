DYSART — Wolf Creek Players will host a read-through audition for ”Unnecessary Farce" from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Dysart Library.

Anyone interested in auditioning but unable to attend can contact Director Deb Kloster by texting (319) 404-5412, or email dbkloster@gmail.com.

"Unnecessary Farce," written by Paul Slade Smith, is a full-length play with a cast of four males and three females. The play contains adult language.

The award-winning comedy takes place in a cheap motel room where an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet his female accountant. Next door, two undercover cops are supposed to record the meeting on videotape.

