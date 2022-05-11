Wolf Creek Players auditions are Sunday and Monday for traveling troupe

DYSART -- Wolf Creek Players will hold auditions for several skits from "The Carol Burnett Show" at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Dysart Library.
Skits are approximately 5 to 15 minutes long. There will be fewer rehearsals to prepare for performances for a traveling troupe that will perform at area town celebrations, care facilities and/or private functions.
Anyone interested in participating but unable to attend an audition can contact Deb Kloster at 319-404-5412, or email
wolfcreekplayer2009@gmail.com.
PHOTOS Waterloo Community Playhouse performances
little miss sunshine 3.jpg
Unbeknownst to the family, Grandpa (Rick Johnson) has been teaching Olive (Sophie Lang) all the dance moves he knows -- mostly learned from watching strippers, in 'Little Miss Sunshine.'
WCP PHOTO
wcp leaving iowa 1 .jpg
Family car trips provide thrilling (and sometimes terrifying) moments on the road, in this scene from the Waterloo Community Playhouse's 'Leaving Iowa.' Clockwise from left: Mom (Kristie Conditt), Sis (Karen Engels), Don (Kenton Engels) and Dad (Grant Tracey).
WCP PHOTO
church basement ladies 2 .jpg
Mavis (Raechel Sittig-Esser) has found someone to fill in as the Easter bunny, and it's Pastor Gunderson (Dean Messerly) in a scene from Waterloo Community Playhouse's 'Church Basement Ladies,' opening Friday.
WCP PHOTO
011320ho-wait-until-dark-1
Susan (Kelsi Hansen) and Mike (Trace Moustakas) in a scene from WCP's 'Wait Until Dark.'
WCP PHOTO BY SHELBY DAVIS
wcp-best-little-3.jpg
The governor of Texas (Jeffrey Taylor) "sidesteps" questions with the help of his assistants, played by Sydney Burt and Laurel Malecek, in a scene from WCP's 'The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.'
WCP COURTESY PHOTO
beauty and the beast 2.jpg
Belle (Rachel Winter) outside the Beast's castle in a scene from the Waterloo Community Playhouse's summer musical, "Beauty and the Beast."
WCP COURTESY PHOTO BY JACQUELINE KEHOE
ring of fire 4.jpg
Cassidy Acthison and Tony John sing Johnny Cash's song, 'Tennessee Flat Top Box,' with a little percussion help from the rest of the cast in WCP's 'Ring of Fire.'
WCP PHOTO
marjorie-prime-2.jpg
Things aren't always what they seem to be in 2063 as Jon (Henry Edsill) and Tess (Karla Koch) are shocked to discover in a scene from WCP's 'Marjorie Prime,' opening Friday.
WATERLOO COMMUNTY PLAYHOUSE PHOTO
annie-2-wcp.jpg
Annie (Gina Brooks) sings to her faithful companion Sandy (Sophie) in WCP's musical 'Annie.'
WCP PHOTO
annie-3-wcp.jpg
The orphans sing about their 'Hard Knock Life' in WCP's production of the musical 'Annie.' From right to left, Lyra Benjamin, Mackenzie Cole, Emmi Flynn, Ava Torres, Addy Breddin, Kathryn Malek and Daisy Murfey.
WCP PHOTO
night-of-living-dead-1
Zombies lurk outside the rural farmhouse where the humans take cover in WCP's 'Night of the Living Dead,' clockwise from left, Donna Baumgartner, Katie Albright, Jacob Watts and Robyn Cusmano.
COURTESY PHOTO
grease-2.jpg
Danny (Jacob Haag) and Sandy (Lily Gast) enjoy a happy moment outside the drive-in movie in a scene from WCP's 'Grease.'
COURTESY PHOTO
wcp-weekend-2.jpg
Frank's (Greg Holt) long-winded diatribes wear on the nerves of Jill and Tony (Emily Eisenman and Kenton Engels), who are sharing a cabin for the weekend in a new WCP production.
COURTESY PHOTO
full-monty-1
The women react to the idea of unemployed regular guys posing as Chippendales dancers to make money in WCP's 'The Full Monty.' From left, Jacob Miller, Crystal Waltz, Scott Schuster, Cassidy Atchison, Robyn Cusmano and Hunter Quint
COURTESY PHOTO by JACQUELINE KEHOE
liberty-valance-1
In a scene from WCP’s ‘Who Shot Liberty Valance?,’ a man (John Molseed) is dragged off the prairie and left on a bar in the western town of Two Trees, much to the dismay of bartender (Will Frost) and owner (Jacqueline Kehoe).
COURTESY PHOTO
013017bp-wcp-riverside
From left, Nnamdi Nwaneri, Karmelle McGee, Abraham Funchness, Eileen Tucker, Nicole Cook, Will Frost and Kenton Engles rehearse from the upcoming “Between Riverside and Crazy” stage reading.
Brandon Pollock
010916mp-Rocky-Horror-musical-WCP-1
The popular “Rocky Horror Show” continues this weekend at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Here, Brad (Jordan Abbe) is surrounded by images of his girlfriend (Erica Thurm, Brian Langr, Sydney Miller and Cassie Yost) as he sings, “Once in While.”
MATTHEW PUTNEY, COURIER PHOTO EDITOR
062716tsr-wcp-singin-in-the-rain-03
Waterloo Community Playhouse cast members rehearse for an upcoming production of "Singin' In The Rain" at the Hope Martin Theatre Monday, June 27, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
083016mp-To-Kill-A-mockingbird-2
Atticus Finch (Kyle Beerman) is forced to take matters in hand as a rabid dog threatens the neighborhood. Scout (Abby Zeets), Jem (James Kuener), Calpurnia (Endya Johnson) and sheriff (Dave Hisler) in WCP’s “To Kill A Mockingbird.”
MATTHEW PUTNEY photos, Courier Photo Editor
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.