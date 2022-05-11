 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wolf Creek Players auditions are Sunday and Monday for traveling troupe

wolf creek players logo

DYSART -- Wolf Creek Players will hold auditions for several skits from "The Carol Burnett Show" at 6:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday at the Dysart Library.

Skits are approximately 5 to 15 minutes long. There will be fewer rehearsals to prepare for performances for a traveling troupe that will perform at area town celebrations, care facilities and/or private functions.

Anyone interested in participating but unable to attend an audition can contact Deb Kloster at 319-404-5412, or email wolfcreekplayer2009@gmail.com.

