Wohlpart to speak to CF Kiwanis Club

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Lifestyle Inn.
Sasha Wohlpart, a member of the Cedar Falls Board of Education, will give a program on the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote and Cedar Valley plans for a celebration.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
For more information, go to kiwanisroughrisers.org.
A look inside Cedar Falls' Orchard Hill Elementary School
111919bp-cf-schools-orchard-14
111919bp-cf-schools-orchard-16
111919bp-cf-schools-orchard-09
111919bp-cf-schools-orchard-05
111919bp-cf-schools-orchard-11
111919bp-cf-schools-orchard-06
111919bp-cf-schools-orchard-13
Orchard Hill Elementary School
111919bp-cf-schools-orchard-01
111919bp-cf-schools-orchard-15
111919bp-cf-schools-orchard-12
111919bp-cf-schools-orchard-07
111919bp-cf-schools-orchard-04
111919bp-cf-schools-orchard-03
111919bp-cf-schools-orchard-08
111919bp-cf-schools-orchard-02
111919bp-cf-schools-aldrich-08
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter