Wohlpart to speak to CF Kiwanis Club

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers will meet at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Lifestyle Inn.

Sasha Wohlpart, a member of the Cedar Falls Board of Education, will give a program on the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote and Cedar Valley plans for a celebration.

For more information, go to kiwanisroughrisers.org.

