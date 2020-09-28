Witness to Waterloo club shooting describes chaos inside

WATERLOO -- Two gunmen entered an after-hours private club downtown, intending to target someone in particular, and others inside pulled out their own weapons in retaliation, according to an eyewitness who was inside when the shooting occurred.
The person, who did not want to be named for fear of retaliation, said they already shared what they knew with Waterloo Police as well.
Bullets were flying back and forth, hitting bystanders trying frantically to escape the club, which only had one unlocked exit.
"I can't sleep," the person told The Courier on Sunday. "Every time I close my eyes, I see the girl who got her brain shot out in front of me."
The witness noted that they were celebrating the birthday of a friend on Friday evening into Saturday morning, starting the night off at Bros Bar and Grill in Waterloo.
The crowd was a large one -- maybe twice the size of the crowd that eventually migrated over to the after-hours private club run by members of the local Sin City motorcycle club chapter later on. But the person said Bros management insisted on using a metal detector on everyone who wanted to come in, which they think potentially thwarted violence there.
After the bar closed, people migrated over to 501 West Fourth St. to continue the birthday celebration, including the witness.
During the early morning hours -- police say it was around 3:15 a.m. Saturday -- two people entered through the back door, the only way in or out, and one began shooting at one man in particular, the person said.
When the shooting began, the witness said around five others who were also carrying guns began shooting back.
"Bullets just hit everybody," the person said.
Club goers started panicking, trampling each other in a bid to get out, and throwing chairs at the front door, which was locked, in order to break the glass and get out, the person said.
The witness was trampled themselves, getting scraped up in the melee.
"People were just shooting from both ways, and it was all innocent bystanders in the middle," the person said. "People started shooting back at them. It just turned into the Wild Wild West."
The witness was able to "army crawl" to the back exit and waited for the shooter to reload, then was able to escape, they said.
Police say at least eight people were hit by gunfire, with a dozen ending up at local hospitals. Two have died from their injuries, including 22-year-old Dacarious Burket of Waterloo, according to organizers of a vigil, and a 28-year-old woman who the witness said is from out of town.
The witness said they were still in shock from what happened, trying to check on the people they knew inside and see if they were injured.
"I know four people who were grazed by bullets who never went to the hospital -- they're scared to go to the hospital," the witness said.
Ultimately, the witness said, the events of Saturday morning have scared them off from going out at all anymore.
"It was too many innocent people that lost their lives last night," they said.
