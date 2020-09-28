Witness to Waterloo club shooting describes chaos inside

During the early morning hours -- police say it was around 3:15 a.m. Saturday -- two people entered through the back door, the only way in or out, and one began shooting at one man in particular, the person said.

When the shooting began, the witness said around five others who were also carrying guns began shooting back.

"Bullets just hit everybody," the person said.

Club goers started panicking, trampling each other in a bid to get out, and throwing chairs at the front door, which was locked, in order to break the glass and get out, the person said.

The witness was trampled themselves, getting scraped up in the melee.

"People were just shooting from both ways, and it was all innocent bystanders in the middle," the person said. "People started shooting back at them. It just turned into the Wild Wild West."

The witness was able to "army crawl" to the back exit and waited for the shooter to reload, then was able to escape, they said.