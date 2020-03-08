With Myanmar added to travel ban, locals worry they won't see family

WATERLOO — Like most Burmese immigrants, Victoria Wah came to the United States as a refugee, a 12-year-old fleeing her country’s civil war after spending years in a Thai refugee camp where her mother and five of her siblings still live.
Since the beginning, Wah has hoped her family could join her here. The family has worked through the legal immigration system to do so for years.
Last fall, her mother was told her refugee application had been OK’d. She left her home and her possessions behind, ready to start a new life with the daughter she hadn’t seen in more than a decade.
But then, Wah heard from her mother that no refugee applications were being processed, and the family wouldn’t be able to come to the United States after all. Worse, they had to go back to the refugee camp, where they had lost their home, furniture and everything not packed in their suitcases.
Wah, who graduates from Hawkeye Community College in May, is in the dark about why.
“I’m still hoping for that, but I’m kind of worried,” she said. “I wish we could be together. I left my mom when I was just 12 years old. I’m hoping they can come, and we can be together.”
Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, was one of six countries added in January to President Donald Trump’s travel ban, a ban on most immigration visas from 13 countries issued via executive order.
The ban went into effect for the six new countries Feb. 22 and includes Myanmar as well as Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. The initial ban, upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018, restricts travel from Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen. More than 79,700 visas have been held up since the ban went into effect in December 2017, according to the U.S. State Department.
“The travel ban has been devastating for so many families,” said Henny Ohr, executive director of EMBARC Waterloo, which assists refugees coming to the Cedar Valley.
In the Cedar Valley, that includes refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Marshallese Islands and Liberia, but the bulk of refugees are still coming from Myanmar, said Sarah Kraft, EMBARC Waterloo’s Family Focus program specialist.
“We’ve definitely seen the number of refugees accepted into the U.S. go down significantly,” Kraft said. In 2016, she said, the total number accepted into the U.S. was 85,000. This year, the number is less than 20,000. “The path for refugees to get here is getting very small. They’re not able to come on a family visa.”
Rachel Cherput, EMBARC Waterloo’s REACH program coordinator, said her sister-in-law was told in November that everything was good to go to come to the U.S. and join her husband.
“They said they would call her,” Cherput said. “She never heard back.”
Stories like that aren’t news to Miryam Antunez De Mayolo, an immigration attorney with the Waterloo office of Catholic Charities who has helped refugees reunite with their families for 20 years.
What’s new are the changes from the Trump administration: Besides the travel ban restricting entire countries, she’s seen former Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials being installed as immigration judges, refugees needing to prove they have employment and health insurance before they arrive, and deportation cases involving clients as young as six months old, she said.
“We keep saying this is a country of laws. These people have followed the law,” Antunez De Mayolo said.
She described clients who came to Waterloo escaping “horrible conditions” in refugee camps, then quickly learning English, working long hours at Tyson or other factories and finally getting to a stable place where they can petition for family members to join them.
“And then, once their family member goes to the U.S. consulate, they’re going to be told, ‘No, you don’t qualify because of the travel ban’? It’s going to be devastating,” she said.
“The rules are very, very unfair right now,” she added. “I’m just hoping that there is going to be some kind of a change, because this is not sustainable. I think it really goes against what this country has always meant.”
In the meantime, Wah and Cherput can only wait to see if anything changes. So far, they’re optimistic.
“I still hope,” Cherput said. “My sister-in-law, she did everything. She’s just waiting on the final phone call. So we’re hoping.”
