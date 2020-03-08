With Myanmar added to travel ban, locals worry they won't see family

WATERLOO — Like most Burmese immigrants, Victoria Wah came to the United States as a refugee, a 12-year-old fleeing her country’s civil war after spending years in a Thai refugee camp where her mother and five of her siblings still live.

Since the beginning, Wah has hoped her family could join her here. The family has worked through the legal immigration system to do so for years.

Last fall, her mother was told her refugee application had been OK’d. She left her home and her possessions behind, ready to start a new life with the daughter she hadn’t seen in more than a decade.

But then, Wah heard from her mother that no refugee applications were being processed, and the family wouldn’t be able to come to the United States after all. Worse, they had to go back to the refugee camp, where they had lost their home, furniture and everything not packed in their suitcases.

Wah, who graduates from Hawkeye Community College in May, is in the dark about why.

“I’m still hoping for that, but I’m kind of worried,” she said. “I wish we could be together. I left my mom when I was just 12 years old. I’m hoping they can come, and we can be together.”