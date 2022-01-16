With high patient volumes, UnityPoint Clinic Express encouraging online check-in

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Clinic Express locations in Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Waverly are encouraging all patients to reserve a time online before coming to the clinic. More times have been made available for online check-ins – in place of times normally reserved for walk-ins – to help manage the large volume of patients seeking treatment for illness.

Visit unitypoint.org/wait-times to view current wait times, then click on a desired location to reserve a time.

While patients may still walk-in to an Express clinic, he or she will be assigned the next available online check-in time. Making a reservation online will give patients a better idea when they can be seen to minimize wait times at the clinic and also helps clinic staff spread patient visits more evenly throughout the day.

During this time of high patient volume, it’s also important to understand where to go for care. During the week, patients who feel ill are encouraged to call his or her primary care provider before going to an Express clinic. If the primary care provider is unavailable, Express is open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. every day to treat non-emergent illness and injuries.

For COVID-19 testing, patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms should explore testing options through Test Iowa (www.testiowa.com) or a retail pharmacy.

