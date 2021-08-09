With an eye on tech, fashion and sustainability, Cedar Falls native builds new startup

CEDAR FALLS — If you’re the type of person who sees “Made in Bangladesh” on your shirt tag and wonders about the conditions faced by the workers, what they’re paid and what kind of pollution their factories are spewing out, Russel Karim is your guy.
Sustainability is a big trend in fashion. But it’s personal for Karim, who spent his childhood in Bangladesh among its $33.1 billion garment industry. The country is the second-largest exporter of clothing in the world.
“It’s a huge industry there,” he said. “Coming from there to the U.S., and building my last two startups, obviously I wanted to do something in this space.”
Karim, a Cedar Falls native and previous Courier 20 Under 40 winner who founded and later sold Cedar Valley Food Runner, built his new company, Dhakai, for that very purpose.
“How can I take a brand back to its roots, provide transparency, elevate the sustainability and tell the story of ethical production and the overall health of the industry?” he said. “It’s like technology meets the fashion supply chain.”
Helping garment workers get paid better doesn’t have to mean paying more for your clothes. Karim said unnecessary “middlemen” drive up the price of clothing, and cutting them out can drop it.
“I was buying clothes that cost hundreds of dollars, and people in manufacturing get one-tenth of the price,” Karim said. “That really triggered me that there are improvements we can do in this space, especially in the supply chain.”
Dhakai is basically a shorter connection from small and mid-sized private label clothing brands to more than 500 “verified and compliant” clothing manufacturers, some of whom harvest rainwater, are LEED certified and pay living wages, said Karim. He says that saves brands at least 30% of sourcing costs while still giving more money to the factories.
Designers can also virtually tour factories and see what products they can make and at what quantities, as well as things like if they have solar power or day care facilities for their workers.
“This is a huge trend,” Karim said. A majority of millennials and Gen Z are “willing to pay more money if the product was sustained ethically.”
While working to start Dhakai in 2020, he met Cassandra Dittmer, a Muscatine native and celebrity stylist who cofounded the boutique CD Studio in partnership with Dhakai. The pair raised more than $10,000 on a recent Kickstarter initiative and plan to build 40 new drinking water wells in Bangladesh with a portion of the proceeds.
“Sustainability is and will continue to be core to the products we create,” Dittmer said. “As a society, we’re just now discovering the depths of what sustainability means and are gathering the tools in search of solutions.”
Karim said Dhakai works with brands from idea to launch in as little as six months. He also worked with an Iowa company that makes jeans for people with amputated limbs, No Limbits, which now sells clothing on QVC and to the U.S. military.
With hundreds of thousands of small and mid-sized clothing brands across the world, Karim has space to grow. But he wants to do it ethically.
“Even with the little resources we have, we’re trying to structure our company that is conscious about the environment we work in,” he said.