WATERLOO -- Though a partial warm-up began flooding roads Friday, another wintry mix or rain is possible this weekend, escalating the risk of river flooding.
One to 2 inches of snow, and up to a half-inch of rain, could fall between Saturday morning and noon Sunday in places like Oelwein, Decorah and Charles City, according to the Friday forecast from the National Weather Service bureau in La Crosse, Wis.
Farther southeast in Waterloo, less than a half inch of snow is predicted and mainly rain is expected, which may result in rises on area rivers, according to the NWS. There is also the potential for ponding of water, especially in cities and towns where storm drains may be blocked by snow and ice, the service warned.
In Waterloo, a wintry mix of less than a tenth of an inch of snow, a bit of freezing rain or some sleet was predicted between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the NWS bureau in Des Moines. Then, things would quiet down until 7 p.m. Saturday, when more snow could fall until 11 p.m.
No watches or warnings had been issued as of Friday. Light rain or a wintry mix that wasn't expected to hurt travel was expected Friday night.
But above-freezing temperatures Friday into this weekend come with their own problems.
The NWS warned heavy, wet snow on top of previous snow could lead to roof collapses. Areas that receive more rain may see river rises, ice jams and possible flooding.
The National Weather Service is also warning of an elevated flood risk across the Upper Midwest, including Iowa, because of the combination of wet soil, rivers and streams running high and this winter's heavy snow.
Officials say they have prepositioned pumps, sandbags and other flood-fighting equipment throughout the state, so they can be ready to respond quickly to flood concerns, according to an Associated Press article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.