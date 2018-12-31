WATERLOO -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the area from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze can be expected.
There will be periods of light freezing drizzle and light freezing rain over the eastern and northeast this morning into the afternoon hours. As temperatures warm, the mixture will change over to light rain in the south with areas of light snow becoming more predominant later in the afternoon.
Additionally, the NWS said, light freezing drizzle is expected to again develop over most of central Iowa later this afternoon and into New Year's Eve.
For more information from the National Weather Service, go to https://www.weather.gov/desmoines
