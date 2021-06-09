Winthrop man dies in Sunday crash

WINTHROP – A Winthrop man who was injured in a Sunday Crash has died.
According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Reck, 91, of was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck west in the 2600 block of 220th Street near Winthrop when his vehicle left the roadway at about 6:30 p.m. It entered a ditch before striking an embankment and coming to a stop in a shallow creek, deputies said.
Emergency workers removed Reck from the vehicle, and he was taken to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence and was pronounced dead.
Buchanan deputies were assisted at the scene by the Winthrop Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service, Lifeguard Air Ambulance and the Department of Natural Resources.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
