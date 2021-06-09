 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winthrop man dies in Sunday crash
0 comments
alert top story

Winthrop man dies in Sunday crash

{{featured_button_text}}
060821ho-crash-winthrop

A Winthrop man died following a crash on 220th Street on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

 Contributed photo

WINTHROP – A Winthrop man who was injured in a Sunday Crash has died.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Donald Reck, 91, of was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck west in the 2600 block of 220th Street near Winthrop when his vehicle left the roadway at about 6:30 p.m. It entered a ditch before striking an embankment and coming to a stop in a shallow creek, deputies said.

Emergency workers removed Reck from the vehicle, and he was taken to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence and was pronounced dead.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Buchanan deputies were assisted at the scene by the Winthrop Fire Department, Independence Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service, Lifeguard Air Ambulance and the Department of Natural Resources.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

$1 for 6 months -- Courier digital subscription
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Former Olympian weighs in on Tokyo Games

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News