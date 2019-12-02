WINTHROP --- A Winthrop man who was injured in a Wednesday night single-vehicle crash has died.
Joshua Daniel Schmitt, 31, was pronounced dead at Buchanan County Health Center in Independence where he was taken following the accident, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
Schmitt was driving a Ford F-350 pickup truck south in the 2300 block of Buffalo Creek Boulevard around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday when his vehicle left the roadway. The truck rolled and struck a utility pole, cutting the pole in half, according to the sheriff’s office.
Schmitt was thrown from the truck during the collision
The accident remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Winthrop Fire Department and Area Ambulance Service.
