WATERLOO — Main Street Waterloo is gearing up for its annual holiday kick off. Winter Wonder’Loo is scheduled for 3 to 6:15 p.m. Nov. 24.
The Black’s Building, 501 E. Fourth St., will feature a number of free activities for children at Santa’s Workshop. Newton’s Park will feature holiday music powered by Town Square Media from 3-5:45 and live Christmas carols by the Jay Evans Duo Band from 5:45-6:15 p.m.
Mayor Quentin Hart and Jim Walsh of JSA Development will lead a tree lighting ceremony at Newton’s Park at 6:15 p.m.
Main Street Waterloo hosts this event in celebration of the holiday season. Children will be able to make simple crafts to take home and visit with Santa Claus.
The North Pole Shopping area will be back; it’s a place where young children can purchase tickets for $1 each and shop for items to give to family members. Main Street Waterloo is still in need of donations for the North Pole Shopping area. Items can be gently used. Examples: Jewelry, home decor, board games, women and men’s items and toys. Donations can be dropped off at the Main Street office at 212 E. Fourth St. .
For more information, go to www.mainstreetwaterloo.org or call 291-2038.
It’s free and open to the public.
