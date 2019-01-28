WATERLOO -- A winter storm warning remains in effect this morning, as the area deals with a new round of fresh snow and impending high winds to make matters worse.
Already, a fatality has been reported with the latest snowfall.
A Johnston man died early Monday on Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 130 when his car, traveling at a high rate of speed, hit a light pole, ejecting the driver, identified as Joshua T. Peterson, 31.
Sunday night and Monday's fresh round of snow caused school delays and cancellations. Waterloo and Cedar Falls schools were closed Monday.
The National Weather Service said light snow will continue diminishing across northern Iowa and has ended altogether farther south into central Iowa. However, winds are expected to increase sharply early this morning leading to blowing and drifting snow where appreciable snow has fallen.
This storm will be followed by an extended and rarely seen outbreak of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills from late Monday through early Thursday, according to the NWS. Additional warnings, and advisories are expected to be later this morning.
Most northern Iowa roads were 100 percent snow covered today. Road crews are out working on them.
