WATERLOO --- A winter weather advisory has been issued for the area after snowfall moved into the area overnight.
Snow today and bitter cold tonight is expected. Some school delays are being reported and Evansdale has declared a snow emergency so streets can be cleared this afternoon.
Officials with the National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect until noon today.
Temperatures will plummet to near record levels overnight tonight.
Near record cold temperatures are forecast on Tuesday morning, with wind chill values falling below zero at times.
Today, total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected with locally higher amounts east of Interstate 35. Winds will be gusting as high as 30 mph. Snow will taper off from north to south this morning.
Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous conditions of blowing snow and lower visibility are possible during the Monday morning commute. Cold temperatures and wind chills in the single digits are expected during the day.
