Winter Weather Advisory: 5-7 inches expected Friday, Saturday in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- The days of a mild winter may be ending, as forecasters are predicting nearly all parts of Iowa to get some snow today and tomorrow.
As of Friday morning, Waterloo and the surrounding areas are expected to get anywhere from 2 to 3 inches of snow beginning Friday afternoon into Friday night, with another 3 to 4 inches of snow coming Saturday, in back-to-back snowstorms, according to the National Weather Service bureau in Des Moines.
If the forecast holds, that means anywhere between 5-7 inches of snow will be on the ground after the second round of snow Saturday. Decorah is forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches on Friday and 3 to 4 inches on Saturday, according to the NWS.
The snow would be accompanied by gusting winds both Friday and Saturday.
A winter weather advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Grundy and Hardin counties, with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour expected to make travel hazardous, particularly during the Friday evening commute, according to the NWS bureau in Des Moines.
A winter weather advisory was also in effect from 3 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday for Clayton and Fayette counties, with 2 to 4 inches of snow and "locally higher amounts" expected Friday evening, according to the NWS bureau in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Basketball games for athletes at Waterloo East and West high schools Friday night were postponed, according to a press release from the Waterloo Schools.
The timing of the snow was expected to begin after 3 p.m. Friday and end before midnight. Saturday's snow is expected to begin after 2 p.m. and end before midnight.
The NWS was also predicting additional snow for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, though accurate timing and amounts wasn't yet available.
