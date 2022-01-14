Winter walk: Make circuit around Katoski Greenbelt to hunt for songbird sculptures

WATERLOO – Bundling up for a winter walk around Katoski Greenbelt can be a natural cure for cabin fever. It’s also an exercise in art appreciation – if you manage to spot and identify 10 different sculpted songbirds tucked in tree branches along the way.

This is the second annual family-friendly Greenbelt Birds walk for the Waterloo Center for the Arts.

“Last year’s birds was so popular that we decided to do it. We worked with the city of Waterloo to put them up around Greenbelt Lake again. The circle around the lake is just under a mile and it’s flat, so most people can walk it, and it’s become a sought-after destination,” said Angi Reid, WCA education coordinator.

Reid, an artist and former naturalist, sculpted a new collection of the clay songbirds for this year, working in the WCA pottery studio. The clay bird forms were then fired in the kiln, glazed and fired a second time. “I glazed them with colors and markings as close as I could for each bird. The birds were mounted to the trees with screws,” she explained.

“I was a naturalist for almost 20 years, and I took pottery classes when I was in college at the University of Northern Iowa, so I love both art and nature and combining the two is important to me. I like encouraging people to enjoy the art and nature that surrounds them. We have a great clay studio that’s open to the public, and we offer a lot of classes for kids and adults.”

Eleven clay songbirds are scattered throughout the area around the lake — dark-eyed junco, goldfinch, blue jay, downy woodpecker, cardinal, chickadee, ruby-crowned kinglet, red-bellied woodpecker, white-breasted nuthatch, golden crowned kinglet and brown creeper.

People can participate in the bird hunt by using a field guide to make identifications, or print out or download a bird map and a one-page illustration by Caylen Jayde at the center’s website, www.waterloocenterforthearts.org. There’s also questionnaire to fill out as each bird is identified along the greenbelt, which can be turned into the center to be registered for a prize, such as a class and tickets to the Phelps Youth Pavilion, Reid said.

“These are all native songbirds and commonly seen in Iowa,” explained Reid. “But we’ve made them harder to find this year so it’s a challenge and a fun, family-friendly activity to get outside, enjoy a city park and see some artwork along the way.”

In addition, families can put on their boots and scout for tree faces at Ingawanis Woodlands, 2588 Hawthorne Ave., in Janesville. Silly or realistic, the tree faces transform a tree trunk into a fun sculpture. Reid made the 10 faces from bits of clay last year.

“Ingawanis has become a popular place for mountain bikers and others, and the tree faces are on the Eagle Loop in partnership with Bremer County Conservation,” Reid said.

