WATERLOO -- A winter storm is expected to dump anywhere between 5 and 9 inches of fluffy, blowing snow onto Northeast Iowa Friday into Saturday.
A winter storm warning was issued Thursday by the National Weather Service to begin noon at Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday for Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Marshall, Mitchell, Tama and Winneshiek counties.
The warning also covers all of northern Iowa as well as large swaths of central and southern Iowa.
Heavy snow -- up to an inch per hour -- is expected during the warning, with total accumulations between the two days of 5 to 8 inches in and around Waterloo, and 6 to 9 inches in and around cities like Oelwein and Decorah.
Forecasters said the storm is likely to impact the Friday evening commute for many travelers, resulting in reduced visibility and slick roadways.
"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the NWS bureau in Des Moines said in its warning.
For current road conditions from the Iowa Department of Transportation's Road Report, dial 511 or 1-800-288-1047.
Bitter cold temperatures will follow the storm on Sunday into Monday, with wind chills ranging from minus 5 to minus 15 degrees Farenheit. The biggest impact there will be frostbite, and the NWS advises people to limit their outdoor exposure during those days.
