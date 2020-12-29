Winter storm warning issued for Waterloo and surrounding areas

WATERLOO – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Waterloo and much of Iowa.

The storm rapidly moved into the state Tuesday, bringing snow throughout Iowa. Accumulations in the Waterloo area are expected to be around 5 to 8 inches.

Moderate to heavy snow is expected over much of central to northern Iowa followed by periods of wintry mix including light freezing rain Tuesday night.

The warning is set to expire at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday night’s forecast calls for snow and freezing rain before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of freezing drizzle followed by blowing snow before 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low around 21.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with temperatures around 25 and wind chill values as low as 10. Thursday is expected to be sunny and calm with a high around 21 degrees.

Waterloo declared a snow emergency from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. Thursday.

This means snow routes are in effect, and residents are encouraged to move cars off streets to allow snow removal crews to clear the roadways.