Winter storm warning issued for Waterloo and surrounding areas

WATERLOO – The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Waterloo and much of Iowa.
The storm rapidly moved into the state Tuesday, bringing snow throughout Iowa. Accumulations in the Waterloo area are expected to be around 5 to 8 inches.
Moderate to heavy snow is expected over much of central to northern Iowa followed by periods of wintry mix including light freezing rain Tuesday night.
The warning is set to expire at 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Tuesday night’s forecast calls for snow and freezing rain before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of freezing drizzle followed by blowing snow before 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low around 21.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, with temperatures around 25 and wind chill values as low as 10. Thursday is expected to be sunny and calm with a high around 21 degrees.
Waterloo declared a snow emergency from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. Thursday.
This means snow routes are in effect, and residents are encouraged to move cars off streets to allow snow removal crews to clear the roadways.
The city’s downtown area cleanup will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and all vehicles parked on downtown streets must be moved. Free parking is available in any of the downtown parking ramps until Thursday morning at 7 a.m. Free parking is also available under the U.S. Highway 218 overpass. Vehicles left unattended once the business area is closed will be towed.
Black Hawk County plows were sent out Tuesday afternoon until around 5 p.m., county engineer Catherine Nicholas said at Tuesday morning's Board of Supervisors meeting. She said the plows will stop operating Tuesday evening until 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Winter storm conditions today may impact COVID-19 testing, sample transport and processing, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Sample transport from testing locations to the State Hygienic Lab was cancelled in some areas of the state where travel is not recommended. This may include samples from Test Iowa locations and other testing providers which process tests at the State Hygienic Lab. This will result in a delay in delivery to the lab, processing, and ultimately reporting results to patients. However, results should still be delivered within 72 hours if no further delays occur.
Test Iowa sites in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Waterloo have closed at this time for the remainder of the day. Individuals who have appointments scheduled today at a state-operated Test Iowa drive-thru site will receive an email notification if additional locations close. Those planning to be tested at a Test Iowa clinic site or another local test provider should watch for notifications of closures in their area.