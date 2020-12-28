Winter Storm Warning: 5-8 inches of snow, freezing rain coming Tuesday

WATERLOO — The first big snowfall of the season is expected Tuesday across the Cedar Valley and most of the state.
A winter storm warning was in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday for Black Hawk and Bremer counties, as well as the Northeast Iowa counties of Allamakee, Butler, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Marshall, Tama and Winneshiek.
The entire state of Iowa is expected to see snow, with central and eastern Iowa receiving the brunt of the winter storm, according to the National Weather Service.
A large winter storm is expected to impact nearly all of Iowa Tuesday into Tuesday Night with moderate to heavy snow...Posted by US National Weather Service Des Moines Iowa on Monday, December 28, 2020
Waterloo is expected to receive between 5 and 8 inches of “heavy, wet” snow between Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening. Other areas could see up to 10 inches of snow.
Up to a tenth of an inch of freezing rain will follow the snow on Tuesday night, according to the NWS.
“If you have travel planned Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, consider changing your plans,” the NWS bureau in La Crosse, Wis., said on its Monday forecast.
The storm will make for precarious travel across the state.
“Nearly all of Interstates 80 and 35 will be affected across Iowa,” the weather service said.
The heavy snow also will cause difficulty shoveling paths, and could sag or snap tree branches over power lines, potentially resulting in power outages, the NWS noted.
Amie Rivers
Cedar Falls, Waverly Reporter
I'm a Muscatine native, University of Northern Iowa grad and three-time Iowa APME award winner while at The Courier. Covering all the beats, particularly coronavirus and politics.
