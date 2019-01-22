WATERLOO -- Another few inches of snow is predicted, though the bulk of the snow has shifted to central Iowa instead, according to the latest forecast.
A winter storm warning was in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Fayette, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Marshall, Tama and Winneshiek counties in northeast Iowa, according to the National Weather Service bureaus in Des Moines and La Crosse, Wis., which issued its latest warning Tuesday morning.
By mid-morning Tuesday, roads were already partially or completely ice or snow covered, according to the NWS. They noted the Tuesday evening commute would also be impacted by the additional snow in the forecast.
The storm was expected to bring both freezing rain and snow across Iowa, causing slippery roadways in the morning. Ice was expected to transition to snow on Tuesday afternoon, along with strong winds causing blowing snow Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the NWS.
An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice was expected across northern Iowa except Fayette and Winneshiek counties, which could receive between 2 and 4 inches of snow. Central Iowa was forecast for 4 to 6 inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice, according to the NWS.
A snow emergency went into effect for the cities of Jesup and Gilbertville from 7 a.m. Tuesday until noon Wednesday, and residents are asked to not park any vehicles on the streets.
"Blustery winds" and blowing snow is in the forecast for Thursday, according to the NWS, and that will be accompanied by "bitterly cold" temperatures and wind chill factors of minus 20 to minus 35 degrees through Saturday.
