Winter storm wallops Waterloo

WATERLOO — A winter storm walloped the Cedar Valley, disrupting travel and bringing much of life to a standstill Tuesday morning.

Both Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools canceled classes Tuesday, and many businesses closed for the day as well. There were closures of several Iowa coronavirus testing sites Monday, including in Waterloo. That site opened two hours late Tuesday morning.

Cedar Falls received 8.7 inches of snow Monday night and Tuesday, while Waterloo’s total remained a bit of mystery. An original report of 10.5 inches is under review.

“There’s some question as to whether that’s correct or not,” said Mark Schnackenberg, chief meteorologist at KWWL-TV. “The National Weather Service is talking to the observer. ... The final total will come down a bit,” probably closer what was reported in Cedar Falls.

La Porte City reported 9 inches of snow, Reinbeck 7.5 inches and Waverly 7 inches.

National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha, Nebraska, said up to 15 inches was reported in spots between York, Nebraska, and Des Moines. He said it’s uncommon for the region to get more than a foot of snow from a single storm, and it has been decades since some cities saw that much.

