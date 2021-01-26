Winter storm wallops Waterloo

WATERLOO — A winter storm walloped the Cedar Valley, disrupting travel and bringing much of life to a standstill Tuesday morning.
Both Waterloo and Cedar Falls community schools canceled classes Tuesday, and many businesses closed for the day as well. There were closures of several Iowa coronavirus testing sites Monday, including in Waterloo. That site opened two hours late Tuesday morning.
Cedar Falls received 8.7 inches of snow Monday night and Tuesday, while Waterloo’s total remained a bit of mystery. An original report of 10.5 inches is under review.
“There’s some question as to whether that’s correct or not,” said Mark Schnackenberg, chief meteorologist at KWWL-TV. “The National Weather Service is talking to the observer. ... The final total will come down a bit,” probably closer what was reported in Cedar Falls.
La Porte City reported 9 inches of snow, Reinbeck 7.5 inches and Waverly 7 inches.
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha, Nebraska, said up to 15 inches was reported in spots between York, Nebraska, and Des Moines. He said it’s uncommon for the region to get more than a foot of snow from a single storm, and it has been decades since some cities saw that much.
“A lot of people tend to misremember snow events — especially from when you were a kid. Everything felt like a foot of snow when you were a kid,” Nicolaisen said. “The snow drifts were literally higher than your head when you were a kid, but that’s because you were 2 1/2 feet tall.”
The storm made travel treacherous in places as wind-whipped snow piled up. Interstates were temporarily closed in western Nebraska and in Wisconsin near Milwaukee because of crashes Tuesday morning, and scores of flights were canceled at airports across the region. Officials urged drivers to stay off the roads.
In York, Nebraska, roughly 250 semitrailers waited out the storm at the Petro truck stop alongside Interstate 80.
In the South, one person was dead and at least 30 others were injured after a tornado carved a path of destruction north of Birmingham, Alabama, on Monday night, leaving the area with crumpled buildings and downed trees.
In the Southwest, more than a foot of snow fell in the mountains of Southern California, Nevada and Arizona. Icy conditions in mountains north of Los Angeles shut Interstate 5 in Tejon Pass and State Route 58 in Tehachapi Pass.
A storm buried northern Arizona in snow while sending flurries to the outskirts of Las Vegas and Phoenix. Most of Nevada was bracing for another series of powerful winter storms that could bring several feet of snow to the mountains above Lake Tahoe by Thursday.
Preliminary snowfall reports from the latest storm included 14.2 inches at the Flagstaff airport and 16 inches at Payson between Sunday night and late Monday, the weather service said.