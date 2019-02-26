WATERLOO -- If your car or truck is sitting in a collision shop right now, it's in good company around northeast Iowa.
With tow bans around northeast Iowa lifted, body shops are seeing more and more vehicles being towed into their shops, adding another layer of woe to winter's unrelenting weather onslaught.
"It's been really bad these last few weeks," said Brad Vaughn, manager of Rydell Collision Center on San Marnan Drive in Waterloo. "This February has been extreme -- it seemed like we've had a more excessive winter. But winter is always a little busier."
Normally, Rydell's body shop sees around 25 to 30 vehicles per week in need of major repairs. Lately, they've had 40 to 45 vehicles, and employees are working 10-hour days trying to catch up.
"It has definitely picked up tremendously," Vaughn said.
The backlog has been caused by a combination of factors besides just more wrecks, however: Truckloads of necessary parts were unable to traverse the roads as normal due to the highway shutdowns over the weekend. Tow bans in several nearby counties at the same time complicated getting vehicles into shops until today.
The most common incidents, Vaughn said, are the "ditch rides," where vehicles go into the ditch, or sliding into and over curbs in town. Both can mess up suspensions.
But there are worse crashes than that in his shop right now, like vehicles getting T-boned sliding through an intersection, and some rollover crashes.
"The main thing is, drive to the conditions," Vaughn said. "You might have nice, dry pavement in one spot that then turns to black ice -- and that's where they end up in a problem."
The extreme weather hasn't made Community Auto Group Body Shop any busier than normal -- "not yet, anyway," said manager Jason Kitner.
The Waterloo shop is seeing around the same amount of vehicles they usually see this time of year, mostly from fender-benders, he said.
"Ii would say it's fairly normal this time of year," Kitner said. "People are holding off on getting their cars repaired until this (weather) gets through."
Slippery roadways aren't the only trouble plaguing drivers.
Potholes big and small have sprung up as a normal part of the freeze-thaw cycle, and city crews in Waterloo were already out Tuesday patching up priority routes like Ansborough and Ridgeway avenues, said the city's operations supervisor Tony Pauley.
Crews use a "cold patch" to fill holes in the pavement, which can take anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes depending on the size of the pothole, Pauley said.
But the weather and the slick roadways put his crews at risk, so they're only filling potholes where absolutely needed right now.
"I don't want them to get hit," Pauley said. "Once the snow melts and the streets get clear, we'll have every street employee out filling potholes."
