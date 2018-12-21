HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservation will host a winter open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 12 at Fontana Park, 1883 125th St.
People can enjoy an afternoon exploring, building a fire and cooking. There will be a snowshoe hike through the Fontana woodland trails, followed by a fire building activity and desserts.
No prior snowshoeing experience is necessary. Prior registration is required, because there are a limited number of snowshoes.
Go to www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “public events.
