Buchanan winter party

Buchanan County Conservation will host a winter open house on  Jan. 12.

HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservation will host a winter open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 12 at Fontana Park, 1883 125th St.

People can enjoy an afternoon exploring, building a fire and cooking. There will be a snowshoe hike through the Fontana woodland trails, followed by a fire building activity and desserts.

No prior snowshoeing experience is necessary. Prior registration is required, because there are a limited number of snowshoes.

Go to www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “public events.

