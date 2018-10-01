WATERLOO — After a relatively mild winter in Northeast Iowa — and a summer when insect repellent has acted like a marinade for feasting mosquitoes — it’s understandable that residents might look forward to a true Iowa winter with lots of snow and frigid temperatures that last for weeks.
Sorry to disappoint. The 2019 Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting that this “winter will be milder than normal.”
Senior Editor Sarah Perreault said the forecast for Region 10 Heartland — Iowa and parts of Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas — points to above normal precipitation — “warmer and wetter” in central and southern areas of the region, while snowfall will be below normal in the north.
Temperatures will be above normal, as well. “In your area, temperatures will be 5 degrees above normal for most of the whole winter, except December. But if your average winter temperature is 29 or 30 degrees, it won’t be warm enough to wear shorts,” said Perreault, a New Hampshire native who has worked at the Almanac for 15 years.
The snowiest periods, according to the Almanac, will be late November, mid-December and early January.
Summer will be cooler than normal with the hottest period in late June and the first half of July, the Almanac reports. Rainfall will be below normal in the north and above normal in the southern portions of the Heartland region. Spring is expected to be warmer and rainier than normal.
Last year’s Almanac forecast was 83 percent accurate, Perreault pointed out. “Our meteorologist uses basically the same formula devised by Almanac founder Robert B. Thomas in 1792, which is based on solar science, the study of sun spots and solar activity, modern meteorology, prevailing weather patterns and climatology. The formula has been enhanced over the years, and we also use state-of-the-art technology,” she explained.
Although weather can’t be
predicted with 100-percent accuracy, Almanac results are traditionally 80 percent correct.
And sorry to dispel any myths, but the Almanac doesn’t measure band width around the wooly bear caterpillar’s belly, or count acorns a squirrel is hoarding for winter as weather signs.
Although people look forward to the Almanac’s weather predictions, the publication “always strives to be useful, with a pleasant degree of humor, as it says on the Almanac’s cover,” Perreault said.
In addition to weather and weird astrological and astronomical information, this year’s Almanac includes trends and features on such topics as how to make sausage at home, the duck stamp dynasty, baseball’s most amazing season and why owning a pet can make you healthier.
“I’m the lucky one who gets to fact-check all those trends. It takes days upon days to do, but some of the trends are very interesting and others are sort of ‘out there.’ We proofread the entire publication at least eight times throughout the process,” Perreault added.
Work has already begun on the 2020 issue.
