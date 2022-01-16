 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter Forum Series begins Jan. 20 offered by Waterloo Catholic Faith Formation

Melody Parker

WATERLOO -- Waterloo Catholic Faith Formation's annual Winter Forum Series begins Jan, 20. Programs are virtual and being at 7 p.m.

Topics are: "Rethinking Parenthood in the Catholic Tradition" by Jacob Kohlhaas, associate professor of moral theology at Loras College, Jan. 20; "Faithful Truth-Telling In An Age of Dis-Belief" by Dale Launderville OSB, professor of theology and dean at Saint John's School of Theology and Seminary in Collegeville, Minn., Jan. 27; "Re-membering --The Spiritual Journey with People with Alzheimer’s" by Nancy Gordon, former director of the California Lutheran Homes Center for Spirituality and Aging, Feb. 3; "Challenges Facing the Church in Archdiocese of Dubuque" by Jeff Henderson, director of pastoral planning and leadership development for the Archdiocese, Feb.10.

Find out more about the Winter Forum topics and presenters at waterloocatholics.org/winter-forum.

