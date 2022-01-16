Winter Forum Series begins Jan. 20 offered by Waterloo Catholic Faith Formation

Topics are: "Rethinking Parenthood in the Catholic Tradition" by Jacob Kohlhaas, associate professor of moral theology at Loras College, Jan. 20; "Faithful Truth-Telling In An Age of Dis-Belief" by Dale Launderville OSB, professor of theology and dean at Saint John's School of Theology and Seminary in Collegeville, Minn., Jan. 27; "Re-membering --The Spiritual Journey with People with Alzheimer’s" by Nancy Gordon, former director of the California Lutheran Homes Center for Spirituality and Aging, Feb. 3; "Challenges Facing the Church in Archdiocese of Dubuque" by Jeff Henderson, director of pastoral planning and leadership development for the Archdiocese, Feb.10.