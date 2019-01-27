CLEAR LAKE — A documentary series on the infamous 1959 Winter Dance Party tour, marred by the deaths of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, will be released this year.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the tour and the Feb. 3, 1959, plane crash that killed the three rock ‘n’ roll stars — and pilot Roger Peterson — near Clear Lake after their performance at the Surf Ballroom.
“It’s this legendary tour that means so much in the history of rock ‘n’ roll,” said Sevan Garabedian, of Montreal, Canada, who co-produced the documentary series. “It’s more than a place crash. It’s the symbolic ending not just of the music, but of a culture.”
Garabedian and James McCool, of Madison, Wis., met more than a decade ago during the Winter Dance Party tribute at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, which is the last place Holly, Valens and Richardson performed.
Bonding over the music and history, the two men — self-proclaimed Winter Dance Party “fan boys” — decided to do something special to commemorate the tour ahead of its 50th anniversary in 2009.
Garabedian and McCool spent the past decade interviewing musicians, like Tommy Allsup, Frankie Sardo and Carl Bunch of the Winter Dance Party tour, as well as fans from each of the 24 cities the tour played, including those after the plane crash.
“There’s so much footage, and they tell so many great stories — the good and the bad,” Garabedian said.
Initially, Garabedian and McCool planned to cut their “hundreds and hundreds of hours” of footage into a two-hour documentary, but because of “all the different storylines,” the men decided to release all the interviews online throughout 2019 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the tour.
Throughout the year, Garabedian and McCool will release new musician and fan interviews monthly on “The Winter Dance Party Tapes: A Documentary Series” YouTube channel.
“We really wanted to tell the whole story and let them make up their minds themselves,” he said.
The fan interviews will be released in order of the 1959 tour stops, Garabedian said. The tour, including stops in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, took place from Jan. 23, 1959, to Feb. 15, 1959.
Currently, Garabedian and McCool have posted a five-minute trailer and two videos on the YouTube channel. The videos feature Frankie Sardo in Clear Lake in 2010.
Many of the musicians featured in the documentary series have died.
“It’s great to have those memories on tape, but sadly, they’re gone,” he said.
Garabedian said it’s his hope he and McCool can host a Q-and-A and screening of the documentary series during the annual Winter Dance Party tribute in Clear Lake once all the footage is released online.
During their quest for stories and photos from the 1959 tour, Garabedian and McCool located seven photos from the last performance of Holly, Valens and Richardson at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
“It was like Christmas morning,” Garabedian said. “It was amazing.”
Mary Gerber, of Walters, Minn., attended the Clear Lake show as a teenager with her brother and his girlfriend in 1959.
With her, although prohibited, was a “pocket camera.”
After the photos were developed and Gerber wed, the photos remained in storage at her parents’ home until she was told someone was interested in them.
“I had no intention of doing anything with them because I didn’t know anyone was interested in them,” she said about holding onto the photos for 50 years.
After the photos were given to Garabedian and McCool, they were shared with the families of the Winter Dance Party musicians as well as the Surf Ballroom, where they can be found on the wall.
“I’m really proud we found those pictures,” Garabedian said.
He said he and McCool are still looking for photos from the Clear Lake stop on the 1959 tour, but they’re running out of time.
The men will attend this year’s Winter Dance Party tribute, which runs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, in Clear Lake.
